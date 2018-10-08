Posted in | Materials Testing

ESI’s New Allegro LC Extends High-Volume Test Capability to Larger MLCCs

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc., an innovator in laser-based manufacturing solutions for the micro-machining industry, today announced the availability of its new Allegro LC™ test system, designed to address the high-level testing of larger multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs) used increasingly in rapidly growing applications, including handheld, IoT and automotive products. The Allegro LC tests up to 1.2 million components per hour for chip sizes up to 1210 (3225 metric).

Allegro LC systems

“Allegro LC is a significant step in the evolution of ESI’s MLCC test systems,” stated John Williams, vice president marketing, ESI. “It extends our market-leading Allegro product line to address a wider range of MLCC types and sizes, while at the same time, reducing cost-per-test by significantly increasing throughput. Allegro LC enables MLCC manufacturers to efficiently leverage high-volume, high-flexibility production technology across a broader range of new and expanding market segments, including those with evolving test needs driven by next-generation higher-speed processors.”

The Allegro LC system provides production-oriented testing and sorting of MLCC ranging from 0603 (1608 metric) to 1210 (3225 metric). Its easy reconfigurability contributes to throughput gains by minimizing set-up time for production changes. The system also supports the control and monitoring of multiple networked systems through a local host, using ESI Control Center software.

“ESI pioneered MLCC test more than two decades ago. The Allegro LC system maintains the Allegro family’s position as the industry benchmark for high-speed MLCC testing,” said Williams. “It incorporates advanced technologies, such as advanced measurement and low-impact component handling. The Allegro product line has a proven track record in MLCC test and many of our major customers have already pre-ordered the new LC system.”

Allegro LC systems are available now from ESI or its world-wide channel partners.

Source: https://www.esi.com/

