Cristex at the Advanced Engineering Exhibition 2018 – Hall 3A stand P100

As the Advanced Engineering show celebrates its 10th edition this year, Cristex celebrates its 8th! We are proud to contribute to such an evolutionary exhibition, bringing together manufactures and suppliers of all sizes to further their processes. Innovation is a major element of the show and an important factor to us here at Cristex, we believe it is crucial to achieve sustainable improvements in our product and processes and therefore increase quality by innovation.

At the show which takes place on the 31st October and 1st November 2018 at the NEC in Birmingham, Cristex will be featuring a range of products suitable for various markets i.e. Aerospace, Automotive, Marine and Construction to name a few.

We will be showcasing a new range of fire-resistant materials recently launched by our partner, SAERTEX. The SAERTEX Leo Coated Fabric has the highest level of fire resistance integrated in the fabric and meets the most demanding fire protection requirements for Rail transportation, the Marine sector and the Construction industry.

Cristex will also feature a range of other products from our partners:

G. Angeloni, a manufacture of fabrics using Carbon, Aramid, Thermoplastics and Hybrid fabrics.

Eurocarbon, a producer of Tubular and Flat Braids, Woven Tapes and fabrics mainly used in the composite industry

Elantas Europe, a leading manufacturer and supplier of Epoxy Resin and Adhesives for the manufacturing of composite parts.

Director, Bruce Craig commented, “We are excited to exhibit at the 2018 show, we have a number of products as well as services that we know will benefits our customers and prospect customers”.

If you would like to arrange a meeting with us at the Advanced Engineering show on the 31st October and 1st November, please contact [email protected] for more information. If you would like to just pop by for a coffee, we will be in hall 3A stand P100.

To find out more about Advanced Engineering 2018, visit https://www.easyfairs.com/advanced-engineering-2018/advanced-engineering-2018/

