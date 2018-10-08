Come & See GRP Solutions New Double Storey Stand R95 at Advanced Engineering

GRP Solutions will be exhibiting on a new innovative two storey Stand R95, as well as sponsoring the Composite Engineering Networking Area, at this year’s Advanced Engineering on 31 October and 1 November. Advanced Engineering is the UK's largest annual gathering of advanced engineering professionals, connecting the entire supply chain, with R&D, design, test, production and procurement from OEMs and top tier industry.

Register here for your free entry.

You are also invited to the GRP Solutions DRINKS RECEPTION on Stand R95 3pm-5pm on Wednesday 31 October.

GRP Solutions is the UK's Leading Composite Solutions Provider which is Setting the Standard in Composite Distribution. As well as innovative solutions, technical support and a preeminent portfolio of composite products, you will also receive a first class service from a highly experienced and passionate team of dedicated composite experts.

Brian Harpur, Managing Director of GRP Solutions comments, “We’re really excited about our fantastic stand and exhibiting alongside our partner companies. As the composite market continues to develop so do our solutions. In order to add value across the entire composite sector from consumables through to advanced composites, GRP Solutions has developed partnerships with businesses such as Total Composite Solutions (TCS) and Consumable Solutions all of whom share a common business culture.”

About GRP Solutions:

GRP Solutions Ltd, based in Havant, has a highly experienced team of composite experts, dedicated to setting the standard in composite distribution. Working with world class suppliers the company prides itself in offering the very best solutions and service to customers. Growing from strength to strength, GRP Solutions provides customers across every sector of the UK with the most comprehensive range of composite solutions and services.

