MB Presswork Continues in Growth Investment

MB Presswork are delighted be exhibiting again at Advanced Engineering 2018. A centrally located specialist metal pressing and assembly company. MB Presswork occupy a purpose built factory on the same site as sister companies.

Moseley Brothers and GF Laser. From this modern facility MB Presswork offers a full range of metal presswork, assembly and related services and look forward to exploring your requirements in order to provide a manufacturing solution that is competitive, efficient and combined with a first class level of service. You can visit MB Presswork on stand F10.

MB Presswork have invested resources into integrating a rear of press light guard system onto machines at their West Midlands facility. The manufacturing companies GTX 400t and 500t machines now benefit from the additional programmed light guard technology. This system increases productivity by ensuring the machine is always ahead of the operator whilst maintaining a safe working environment.

An addition such as this can protect the operator against the risk of making contact with moving parts. Should there be a break in the beam of light on the machine, by a body part (or object) entering this field, the machine will shut down immediately. “We’re really pleased to have made this extra investment to increase efficiency and productivity”, explained Commercial Director Ashley Taylor. The enhancement to the machines follows on from the recent installation of improved localised workplace lighting to the inside of the machinery in July. “It’s a natural progression for us,” continued Ashley, “we are striving to be the best not only with meeting our customers expectations, but that of our workforce also”.

The system employed by MB Presswork and supplied by Worcester Presses, is an additional step in developing the health and safety aspect of the business whilst the company works towards IATF accreditation this Autumn. “We are encouraged by the recommendations of the quality system requirements, at MB Presswork the safety of our work force is paramount”, added Mr Taylor.

Press brake systems such as the Light Guard technology, are at the forefront of product development ensuring any workforce additional confidence in the safety measures that surround them. With a confident workforce being a more efficient and productive one, MB Presswork's latest addition makes for a wise commercial investment.

Source: http://www.mbpresswork.co.uk/