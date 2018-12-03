Registration Opens for 2019 Metal Injection Molding Conference

Registration has opened for MIM2019: International Conference on Injection Molding of Metals, Ceramics and Carbides - the only international powder and metal injection molding conference of the year. MIM2019 is a global conference and tabletop exhibition that highlights advances in the powder injection molding (PIM) industry. The conference will take place in Orlando, Florida, at the Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista, February 25–27, 2019.

Conference Highlights

Keynote speaker, Robert Dowding, U.S. Army Research Laboratory

Tabletop Exhibition & Networking Reception (refreshments sponsored by PIM International).

The annual PIM Tutorial presented by industry veteran Randall M. German, FAPMI, Prof. Emeritus, San Diego State University, February 25, will provide a basis for determining options, uses, properties, applications, and opportunities for cost-effective PIM manufacturing.

“The annual MIM conference is an excellent place for product designers, engineers, consumers, students, and more, to network and broaden their industry knowledge,” explains Jim Adams, executive director/CEO, Metal Powder Industries Federation (MPIF).

Last year’s MIM2018 attendance continued with an upward trend with over 180 attendees representing 104 companies from 16 countries. Attendees consisted of 35% parts manufacturers; 23% equipment & service providers; 17% powder and feedstock suppliers; 14% consumers; and 11% other. A similar attendance base is expected for 2019.

The PIM industry is composed of metal injection molding, ceramic injection molding, and cemented carbide injection molding - an advanced manufacturing industry with sales assessed at nearly $2 billion globally. This conference will provide a venue for the latest technology transfer.

For additional details, please visit http://www.mim2019.org

This conference is sponsored by the Metal Powder Industries Federation, APMI International, and the Metal Injection Molding Association, a trade association of Metal Powder Industries Federation.

