Powder Testing Developments At Powtech 2019

Powder flow specialists Freeman Technology, will be exhibiting at Powtech in Hall 4 Stand 547 (9-10 April 2019, Nuremberg, Germany). Now part of the Micromeritics Instrument Corporation, the company will be showcasing their material characterisation solutions designed to optimise process performance, increase productivity and improve quality in a diverse range of sectors.

The Freeman Technology portfolio includes the FT4 Powder Rheometer®, a unique and comprehensive powder tester, which employs patented dynamic methodologies, automated shear cells (in accordance with ASTM D7891) and a series of bulk property tests to quantify powder behaviour in terms of flow and processability. This is complemented by the Uniaxial Powder Tester, which provides accurate and repeatable measurements of the uniaxial unconfined yield strength (uUYS) of powders to assess and rank flowability. The company also offers in-line, real-time flow measurement capabilities via an exclusive partnership with Lenterra Inc, manufacturers of optical flow sensor technology.

There will also be an opportunity to hear about recent research via the following presentations at the co-located conference, Partec:

In-Line Measurement of Mixed State Systems using a Drag Force Flow Sensor

Assessing the Influence of Elevated Temperature on the Flowability of Powders

Understanding and Measuring Triboelectric Behaviour of Powders

The Application of Powder Rheology to Assess Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) Performance

Magnetically Assisted Impaction Coating (MAIC) for Blending Optimising

Visitors to the Freeman Technology stand will be able meet with the Company’s team of experts to discuss this research in more detail, as well as see more on innovative developments to study the effect of elevated temperature on powder behaviour.

