Computrol to Discuss Manufacturing Services for the Medtech Industry at MD&M West

Computrol, Inc., a world-class provider of mid- to low-volume, high-mix electronic manufacturing services to OEMs, today announced plans to exhibit in Booth #2247 at MD&M West, scheduled to take place Feb. 5-7, 2019 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA. Computrol is equipped to serve the medtech industry, with ISO 9001-2008 certification, ISO 13485 specific to medical device quality systems, AS9100 specific to military and aerospace quality systems, IPC class II and III and J-STD certified as well as being ITAR registered and lead-free RoHS compliant.

Core to its business, Computrol continues to focus on prototyping and low- to medium-volume, high-mix production of PCB, box build, cable harness and backplane assemblies. Computrol's advanced low-volume electronics manufacturing capabilities allow the company to produce cost-effective custom assemblies and products with JIT-dependability, flexibility and world-class quality.

MD&M West offers the largest showcase of medtech suppliers in the country, plus a full spectrum of solutions across the advanced design and manufacturing supply chain. Computrol continues to upgrade its state-of-the-art facilities with advanced test systems to stay ahead of its customers’ needs.

Source: http://www.computrol.com/index.php