Thermoplastics Solutions for Medical Devices and Equipment: RTP Company at MD&M West 2019

RTP Company will showcase its thermoplastic pellets, sheet, and film products for medical devices and equipments at the MD&M West exhibition in Booth #1715.

RTP Company’s customized thermoplastics are unique in that they can be formulated for:

Color

Strength

Conductivity

Wear resistance

Elasticity, and/or

Flame retardancy

These thermoplastic compounds are developed, manufactured, and sold to injection molders, original equipment manufacturers, and extrusion companies who use them to create a wide range of plastic parts and components.

Material Selection Tips for Medical Devices

Highlighted this year will be “Thermoplas-Tips for Material Selection”. These brief, five minute technical talks will be presented by RTP Company Senior Product Development Engineer Karl Hoppe, who will guide visitors through some important tips regarding thermoplastic material selection for medical devices, equipment, and components.

In addition, RTP Company engineers will be available to discuss the company’s broad range of thermoplastic offerings, with a special focus on:

Enlightened Solutions , a portfolio of thermoplastic compounds designed to reduce the weight of medical equipment and device s without sacrificing strength or performance.

, a portfolio of thermoplastic compounds designed to s without sacrificing strength or performance. Structural Compounds for Mobile Medical Equipment that provide strength, durability, chemical resistance and aesthetic advantages for hospital beds, wheelchairs, and mobile equipment like ultrasound and diagnostic machines. Brochures regarding these compounds will be available at the show or by request on the company’s website.

that provide strength, durability, chemical resistance and aesthetic advantages for hospital beds, wheelchairs, and mobile equipment like ultrasound and diagnostic machines. Brochures regarding these compounds will be available at the show or by request on the company’s website. Color Compounds for Home and Single-Use Devices that can be formulated with the ability to pass initial bio-compatibility testing, enhance branding opportunities, and be laser marked to meet FDA Unique Identification System regulations.

RTP Company experts will be available to answer questions about material selection, discuss available technologies, and present an assortment of successful applications created from the company’s engineered thermoplastics.

