Thermoplastics Solutions for Medical Devices and Equipment: RTP Company at MD&M West 2019

RTP Company will showcase its thermoplastic pellets, sheet, and film products for medical devices and equipments at the MD&M West exhibition in Booth #1715.
RTP Company’s customized thermoplastics are unique in that they can be formulated for:
Color
Strength
Conductivity
Wear resistance
Elasticity, and/or
Flame retardancy
These thermoplastic compounds are developed, manufactured, and sold to injection molders, original equipment manufacturers, and extrusion companies who use them to create a wide range of plastic parts and components.
Material Selection Tips for Medical Devices
Highlighted this year will be “Thermoplas-Tips for Material Selection”. These brief, five minute technical talks will be presented by RTP Company Senior Product Development Engineer Karl Hoppe, who will guide visitors through some important tips regarding thermoplastic material selection for medical devices, equipment, and components.
In addition, RTP Company engineers will be available to discuss the company’s broad range of thermoplastic offerings, with a special focus on:
Enlightened Solutions, a portfolio of thermoplastic compounds designed to s without sacrificing strength or performance. reduce the weight of medical equipment and device
Structural Compounds for Mobile Medical Equipment that provide strength, durability, chemical resistance and aesthetic advantages for hospital beds, wheelchairs, and mobile equipment like ultrasound and diagnostic machines. Brochures regarding these compounds will be available at the show or by request on the company’s website.
Color Compounds for Home and Single-Use Devices that can be formulated with the ability to pass initial bio-compatibility testing, enhance branding opportunities, and be laser marked to meet FDA Unique Identification System regulations.
RTP Company experts will be available to answer questions about material selection, discuss available technologies, and present an assortment of successful applications created from the company’s engineered thermoplastics.
Commercially Available Polymer Grades from RTP Company for Medical Application
Product Name
Supplier
Description
EMI 1060.7 FR RTP Company
EMI 1060.7 FR is a crystalline, high molecular weight, electrically conductive, flame retardant polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) grade reinforced with stainless steel fiber. Exhibits increased...
EMI 1060.75 RTP Company
EMI 1060.75 is a crystalline, high molecular weight, electrically conductive polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) grade reinforced with 8 % stainless steel fiber. Exhibits colorability, good resistance...
EMI 1061 RTP Company
EMI 1061 is a crystalline, high molecular weight, electrically conductive polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) grade reinforced with 10 % stainless steel fiber. Exhibits colorability, good resistance to...
EMI 1062 RTP Company
EMI 1062 is a crystalline, high molecular weight, electrically conductive polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) grade reinforced with 15 % stainless steel fiber. Exhibits colorability, good resistance to...
EMI 1261 S-65D RTP Company
EMI 1261 S-65D is an ester-based thermoplastic polyurethane elastomer (TPUR) grade reinforced with 10% stainless steel fiber. Exhibits EMI/ RFI shielding, enhanced physical properties, flexibility...
