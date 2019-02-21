Creaform Engineering Expands its GD&T Service Offer with New Dimensional Management Services

Creaform, a worldwide leader in portable 3D measurement solutions and engineering services, today announced that it is extending its dimensional management services to its entire global audience. Dimensional management is an engineering methodology used for preventative quality assurance, which ensures the functionality, producibility, repeatability and performance of any given product according to specific requirements. This proven methodology allows manufacturers to guarantee quality while mitigating production waste and costs as well as product returns.

“The shift in today’s global economy towards the delocalization of R&D centers and production means that — in order to hit time-to-market, commercial, quality and performance targets — manufacturers must increasingly rely on dimensional management throughout the entire manufacturing process,” said Denis Daigle, Director at Creaform Engineering. “By providing all our clients with integrated dimensional management services and training, we are leveraging the tremendous potential of metrology to them by bridging the gap between design, production and quality assurance teams. Dimensional management is a complete game changer when it comes to worldwide manufacturing.”

Additionally, Creaform Engineering’s unique approach consists of applying dimensional management best practices right from the start of a project in order to mitigate errors during assembly, which can increase costs, impact time-to-market and cause significant product recalls.

The company’s enhanced dimensional management services help clients address critical manufacturing challenges, including:

Identifying assembly functional elements and critical dimensions

Analyzing variations and distribute tolerances according to manufacturing processes

Applying functional tolerances (GD&T) according to ASME Y14.5

Solving assembly problems related to dimensional management issues

Dimensional management services can be offered in conjunction with the engineering team’s wide range of services for a complete, turnkey solution. Moreover, Creaform Engineering has a proven track record in helping clients in many different industries benefit from its advanced expertise in dimensional management. Ultimately, this improves quality and decreases costs by evaluating designs through the entire product development process — from the initial concept to series-production readiness.

Source: https://www.creaform-engineering.com/en