Sicomin Launches Fiber Reinforced Core for Infusion Process at JEC World 2019

Sicomin is redefining engineered sandwich construction through the introduction of MaxCore. To be launched at JEC World 2019, MaxCore is a new concept of sandwich core particularly suitable for infusion processes. Fiber reinforcements are inserted in multiple orientations and are responsible for 100% of the mechanical properties of the core.

Cost-Effective Option for Classic Foam Cores

With a unique patented manufacturing process, Sicomin is able to place these reinforcement fibers with precise fiber angles and positions within the core.

Due to the mechanical contribution of the fiber reinforcement, MaxCore doesn’t rely on denser and more expensive core material, so it is a cost-effective option compared with classic foam cores used in composite panels. As the core material is solely a carrier for the fiber reinforcement, cores can be selected based on other required parameters such as:

Fire and smoke behavior

Water resistance

Thermoformable ability

Low resin absorption

Sustainable chemistry

Comments Philippe Marcovich, President: “The driving concept behind the MaxCore technology is maximizing sandwich panel properties in large thickness formats. The technology is particularly cost effective the thicker the core, for example from 30 mm to 200 mm or more.”

Compatible to Multiple Manufacturing Processes

MaxCore’s patented fiber insertion method can be applied to kits in which fiber orientations are engineered within each panel to incorporate openings such as windows and doors, and to provide additional local reinforcement.

MaxCore is also compatible with a variety of manufacturing processes and can be used with epoxy, polyester and vinylester resin systems. Its unique fiber insertion technique can be applied with a variety of materials, including aramid, carbon, basalt, natural, thermoplastic and glass fibers.

Philippe Marcovich, concludes: “We are delighted to launch MaxCore at JEC World 2019. This new innovative core technology will revolutionize infusion processes and its associated costs. It will also open up new markets for us; Sicomin will also supply engineered cores in very large panel formats that deliver maximum performance using cost effective raw material options.”

Technologies on Display on Sicomin’s Stall

Sicomin will showcase several MaxCore panels at its booth G43 in Hall 6 at JEC World 2019 from 12 to 14 March. Technology on display will include:

Panels infused with Sicomin’s Epoxy infusion SR 8100 and Infugreen 810 with 4 mm glass tows at 70% fiber content in weight.

A 50 mm fire retardant panel infused with Sicomin’s intumescent SR 1125 epoxy, with inserted 4mm glass tows providing a 63% fiber content in weight.

A flax fiber reinforced panel produced with Infugreen 810 (38% carbon content from bio-based sources), 50 mm PET core, hybrid flax & E-glass skins and a bio-based Epoxy Gelcoat.

Source: http://www.sicomin.com/