Sicomin Launches Bio-Based Resin for Automotive OEMs

Sicomin, one of the leading suppliers of eco-resins, has launched new bio-based epoxy resin SR GreenPoxy 28 specifically for HP-RTM processing techniques. Sixth product to be added to Sicomin’s renowned GreenPoxy range, it is a replacement for petroleum-based materials. The new launch is available with immediate effect in the industrial quantities as required by Automotive OEM’s focusing on sustainable manufacturing.

Application of the Third Generation Bio-Based Formulation

Certified by Veritas, SR GreenPoxy 28 is a fast cycle, low toxicity, third generation bio-based formulation aimed specifically at the HP-RTM molding processes used for both high performance structural parts and aesthetic carbon fiber components. The new formulation has been optimized for fast production cycle times and superior mechanical performance.

Comments Philippe Marcovich, President, Sicomin, “More and more manufacturers and suppliers are betting on bio-based alternatives derived from renewable raw materials. The latest addition to our GreenPoxy range, SR GreenPoxy 28, is an exciting alternative to traditional resins providing exceptional performance and quality for high volume programs.”

SR GreenPoxy 28 can be fully cured using a 2-minute cure cycle at 140 °C, producing an onset Tg of 147 °C, as well as exceptional mechanical properties under both dry and hot/wet test conditions.

Source: http://www.sicomin.com/

