Filtration Tool Box Helps Enhance Quality of Wide-Ranging Digital Inks

Amazon Filters reports on significant uptake by digital ink manufacturers of its advanced SupaPleat Plus ink filter range to solve filtration issues in UV, solvent and water based pigmented inks.

All inks are not created equal and neither is the filtration solution required to guarantee a defect free and high-quality digital printing process. The SupaPleat Plus Ink filter was initially developed to solve a problem a global manufacturer was having with gels in a UV ink. Since then, Amazon Filters have developed and established an optimised ink filter tool box to help other manufacturers improve their processes.

Often newly developed inks from R&D don’t behave as they should on production scale systems. For one ink company, Amazon Filters eliminated the persistent blockage issues with a black UV ink using its T grade all polypropylene SupaPleat Plus ink filter to ensure a 600-litre batch could be consistently filtered where before multiple change-outs were required.

Whereas dye-based inks are relatively easy to filter, pigmented inks often present a much more complex challenge. It is well understood that too high a flux rate can have severe consequences on the total volume throughput of an ink product but still many production processes are run at excessive rates. Running production processes at an excessive rate can also induce high differential pressure across filters which in turn can lead to the generation of gels in the ink and consequent increased rates of blockage. Capacity problems with a yellow UV ink were recently solved using an Amazon Filters all polypropylene graded density T grade SupaPleat Plus ink filter with process flow rate modified to improve throughput.

The rapid growth in water based pigmented inks for textiles has led to a growing number of manufacturers diversifying into this area from traditional inks. The Amazon W grade hybrid filter, which incorporates both polypropylene melt blown media and borosilicate microfibre, provided an effective solution for a manufacturer who had quality issues with their digital ink product being developed for textiles. The throughout and high quality of this digital ink has been consistent since the implementation of the new filtration set-up from Amazon Filters.

For organisations developing a new digital ink or requiring help in optimising their existing filtration set-up get please contact Amazon Filters filtration experts on +44--1276-670600 / [email protected].

