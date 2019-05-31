KIC’s MB Allen to Present at ICEET

KIC announced that it will exhibit at the International Conference for Electronics Enabling Technologies (ICEET), formerly the International Conference on Soldering & Reliability (ICSR), scheduled to take place June 4-6, 2019 at ventureLAB in Markham Ontario. MB Allen, Manager for KIC’s Applications & Sales, will discuss the new Reflow Process Inspection, RPI i4.0, automatic profiling system with integrated network software for real-time data sharing, dashboard, and traceability storage. Additionally, Allen will present “Industry 4.0 the Next Industrial Revolution - The Smart Factory.”

MB Allen, Manager for KIC’s Applications & Sales

Presentation:

Industry 4.0, IIoT, IoT, Smart Factory, Made in China 2025. It’s all the buzz, but what are these trends? Do they relate to me and my manufacturing environment? Is this something we must implement? What would the benefit be to my company? How does it all come together? These questions and more will be covered during this presentation and will include an example of ‘Smart Factory’ technology.

Step right into the built-in Reflow Process Inspection and monitoring system – KIC RPI i4.0. It automatically acquires profile data from each PCB soldered in the reflow or curing oven, in real-time. This new ecosystem offers real-time thermal process dashboard and traceability, reduced scrap and rework, fast defect troubleshooting, lower electricity use and more. Advanced data search and analytic features save engineers valuable time.

MB Allen is the Manager for KIC’s Applications & Sales. Her technical expertise, relationships with valued partners and customers, and many years of product management and sales experience aid KIC in the future development, improvement and sales of the company's product offerings. MB has worked in the electronics industry for 31 years and been associated with KIC for 30 years in both national and international positions.

Source: https://kicthermal.com/