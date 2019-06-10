Powder Characterization Solutions at CPhI 2019

Global material characterization company, Micromeritics Instrument Corporation, will be exhibiting at CPhI China on booth N1A19 (18 – 20 June 2019, SNEIC, Shanghai, P.R.China). The company will be showcasing their material characterization solutions designed to optimize process performance, increase productivity and improve quality in a diverse range of sectors, including pharmaceuticals.

Freeman Technology FT4 Powder Rheometer® – Powder Flow Tester

Powders underpin the performance of a vast array of every day products, so a solid understanding of their properties is essential. Micromeritics provides solutions for material characterization with best-in-class instrumentation and application expertise in five core areas: density; surface area and porosity; particle size and shape; powder characterization; and catalyst characterization and process development. The portfolio now includes instrumentation from Freeman Technology, who were acquired by Micromeritics in June 2018. Visitors to the booth will be able to see a demonstration of the FT4 Powder Rheometer®, from Freeman Technology, a unique and comprehensive powder flow tester, which employs patented dynamic methodologies, automated shear cells (in accordance with ASTM D7891) and a series of bulk property tests to quantify powder behaviour in terms of flow and processability.

Visitors will be able to pick up their copy of the latest whitepaper from Micromeritics; ‘The Definitive Guide to Powder Characterization’ will be available on stand N1A19.

The Company’s team of experts will also be available throughout the event to discuss individual powder handling challenges in more detail.

