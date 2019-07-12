VJ Electronix to Show New, Improved Component Counting System and the Industry’s Most Reliable Rework System at NEPCON Shenzhen

VJ Electronix, Inc., the leader in rework technologies and global provider of advanced X-ray inspection and component counting systems, will exhibit in Booth 1J45 at the NEPCON SHENZHEN 2019 from August 28-30 at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center. The company will demonstrate the latest enhancements to its Rework and X-ray product lines.

VJ Electronix is introducing the XQuikIII component counter with AccuCount Technology. The XQIII does not require libraries as it automatically recognizes components. XQIII is the fastest component counter available on the market with 10 seconds per reel count time. The XQII is designed to be used stand alone or integrates with full material handling automation and your MES system. The XQuikIII and XQII series counters remain best in class.

The Industry’s leading Summit 1800i is an improved version of the world’s most popular rework system. VJE has maintained all the benefits of high efficiency convection heating and the renowned 1-2-3-Go interface, coupled with updated technology for greater reliability and an improved price point. Further refinements enhance the system’s performance with ultra - small components like 01005s, while maintaining its capabilities with large boards, oversized CPU sockets, connectors and large BGAs up to 100x100 mm.

Source: http://www.vjelectronix.com/