Posted in | Business | Electronics | Design and Innovation | New Product

VJ Electronix to Show New, Improved Component Counting System and the Industry’s Most Reliable Rework System at NEPCON Shenzhen

Jul 12 2019

VJ Electronix, Inc., the leader in rework technologies and global provider of advanced X-ray inspection and component counting systems, will exhibit in Booth 1J45 at the NEPCON SHENZHEN 2019 from August 28-30 at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center. The company will demonstrate the latest enhancements to its Rework and X-ray product lines.

Related Stories

VJ Electronix is introducing the XQuikIII component counter with AccuCount Technology. The XQIII does not require libraries as it automatically recognizes components. XQIII is the fastest component counter available on the market with 10 seconds per reel count time. The XQII is designed to be used stand alone or integrates with full material handling automation and your MES system. The XQuikIII and XQII series counters remain best in class.

The Industry’s leading Summit 1800i is an improved version of the world’s most popular rework system. VJE has maintained all the benefits of high efficiency convection heating and the renowned 1-2-3-Go interface, coupled with updated technology for greater reliability and an improved price point. Further refinements enhance the system’s performance with ultra - small components like 01005s, while maintaining its capabilities with large boards, oversized CPU sockets, connectors and large BGAs up to 100x100 mm.

Source: http://www.vjelectronix.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    VJ Electronix. (2019, July 12). VJ Electronix to Show New, Improved Component Counting System and the Industry’s Most Reliable Rework System at NEPCON Shenzhen . AZoM. Retrieved on July 12, 2019 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51677.

  • MLA

    VJ Electronix. "VJ Electronix to Show New, Improved Component Counting System and the Industry’s Most Reliable Rework System at NEPCON Shenzhen ". AZoM. 12 July 2019. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51677>.

  • Chicago

    VJ Electronix. "VJ Electronix to Show New, Improved Component Counting System and the Industry’s Most Reliable Rework System at NEPCON Shenzhen ". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51677. (accessed July 12, 2019).

  • Harvard

    VJ Electronix. 2019. VJ Electronix to Show New, Improved Component Counting System and the Industry’s Most Reliable Rework System at NEPCON Shenzhen . AZoM, viewed 12 July 2019, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51677.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Working Life of Epoxies

In this interview, AZoM talks to Venkat Nandivada, Manager of Technical Support at Master Bond, about epoxies and their working life.

Working Life of Epoxies

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »