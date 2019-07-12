Posted in | Business | Events

Non-contact Jet Valve from PVA at SMTA Ohio Expo

Jul 12 2019

PVA, a global expert in dispensing, coating and custom automation, will exhibit at the SMTA Ohio Expo & Tech Forum, scheduled to take place Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at the Holiday Inn Cleveland Strongsville. Company representatives will highlight the SJ100 non-contact jet valve for selectively applying conformal coatings onto substrates with close keep-out tolerances.

A combination of dot or line patterns can be applied for detailing around coating areas or used for coating small substrates. The modular design allows for multiple feed options and inlet orientations to optimize mounting space. The SJ100 has many benefits and features including:

  • Drops as small as 10nl
  • True non-contact jet dispensing
  • Dispenses up to 300 drops/second
  • Accommodates sin single shot or continuous mode
  • Handles viscosities up to 400K cps
  • Only two wetted components
  • Easy to use and clean

Experts from PVA will be on hand to answer questions about coating and dispensing, as well as other application solutions in the PVA line-up such as coating inspection, optical bonding and curing ovens.

For more information, please contact PVA at [email protected] or (518) 371-2684.

Source: https://pva.net/

