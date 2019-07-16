Posted in | Materials Processing

AMADA MIYACHI AMERICA Announces CD-V Series Welding Power Supplies

Jul 16 2019

AMADA MIYACHI AMERICA INC., a leading manufacturer of resistance welding, laser welding, marking, cutting, and micro machining equipment and systems, announces the CD-V Series of Capacitive Discharge Power Supplies and TL-V Series of weld heads.

Featuring a fully controllable dual pulse output and a full-color 3.5” user interface, the CD-V Series give consistent welding output for repeatable process results. Typical applications for the CD-V series include battery tab welding, interconnects, honeycomb tacking, fine wire to pad processes, jewelry repair and others.

Some key features of the CD-V series include built-in peak current indication for immediate weld fire confirmation, pulse shaping with adjustable upslope to reduce expulsion during welds, an ultra-fast rise time for conductive material welding, and the ability to go rapid fire between pulses for quick welding of adjacent locations. In addition, the CD-V series makes handling a variety of weld schedules easy, as it is able to store up to 8 schedules at one time, giving the operator the ability to easily change between weld schedules. Other ease-of-use features include a weld counter, programmable squeeze time, and a push button rotary encoder for intuitive operation.

The CD-V series is built in the USA and works with the following AMYA weld heads:  

  • Manual Cable Driven - Models TL-V80F-E2-0A, TL-V88F-E2-0A
  • Standard Air Solenoid Driven - Models TL-V80A-E2-0A, TL-V88A-E2-0A

The TL-V weld heads are designed to complement the new power supplies. There are four variants with air actuated and manual actuated motion. The heads are designed for robust usage and come standard with a robust stand and electrodes.

Source: http://www.amadamiyachi.com/

