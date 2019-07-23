New Microcare General Purpose Cleaner Joins the Ellsworth Adhesives Europe Portfolio

The versatile new Microcare General Purpose Cleaner and Adhesive Remover is now available to order from Ellsworth Adhesives Europe. The multi-purpose cleaning system replaces the discontinued Slow Drying Flux remover (MCC-E7M) due to high demand.

Microcare Gen Purpose Cleaner & Adhesive Remover

General Purpose Cleaner and Adhesive Remover is a powerful, high-purity flux remover, degreaser and adhesive remover which dries fully residue free. The products innovative formulation means that it is the only citrus-based cleaner on the market which is engineered for benchtop use and does not contain any surfactants or additives.

The truly functional product excels as a silicone and circuit board cleaner and can also be used to clean power on fluxes, pastes, inks, oils and grease. Additionally, it can effectively dissolve and remove many adhesives which are used to apply pressure sensitive labels. Only a small amount of the slow-drying cleaning fluid is required to effectively clean a large area, helping to minimise solvent usage and waste.

Microcare General Purpose Cleaner and Adhesive Remover boasts an unlimited shelf-life and is RoHS, WEEE and REACH Compliant. Manufactured using renewable resources, it offers a low-cost and environmentally sustainable solution to many traditionally difficult cleaning applications.

Source: http://www.ellsworthadhesives.co.uk/