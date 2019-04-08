Ellsworth Adhesives Europe Announce Availability of Metcal CV-510 Soldering System

The new Metcal CV-510 Connection Validation Soldering System, companion station to the manufacturer’s popular CV-5210 Soldering system, is now available to order from Ellsworth Adhesives Europe.

The Metcal CV-510 packs all the unique features of Connection Validation (CV) technology into a compact and economical housing. Connection Validation is a patented technology which can evaluate the quality of the solder joint by calculating the intermetallic compound formation and provides feedback to the operator. The introduction of the CV technology is an industry first, as it offers not only control of the tip temperature but also closed-loop feedback in real time to the operator via the integrated light in the handpiece.

The Metcal CV-510 soldering system excels when used for surface mount device (SMD) touch-up and small component rework. Additionally, the CV-510 is embedded with innovative SmartHeat™ technology, which senses the thermal load and instantly delivers power on demand directly to the joint. This ensures soldering is performed in a fast, safe and repeatable process with no calibration required. The soldering station allows for an effortless user experience as it has a 2.8-inch colour touchscreen suitable for bold graphics, as well as an integrated net power meter with an optional tip temperature display.

The Metcal CV-510 is supplied with the CV-PS500 power supply and the CV-H1-AV standard solder hand piece. The CV-510 system is also compatible with five additional Metcal soldering handpieces and upgrade kits. With its optional extras and compatibility to such a diverse range of handpieces, CV-510 provides a complete soldering solution for a wide variety of applications.

