K 2019: Polyplastics and TOPAS to Showcase Latest in Thermoplastics and Polymers

Polyplastics, one of the global suppliers of engineering thermoplastics jointly with TOPAS COCs will showcase the recent advancements in material technologies and products at the upcoming K 2019; with automotive and healthcare industries amongst the highlights.

Polyplastics Showcasing for Automotives

At the show, Polyplastics will discuss the recent launch of DURACON® POM grades for automotive applications to produce injection molded automotive fuel system components. A new high-flow/high-rigidity POM grade has a melt flow rate (MFR) around 14. This material suits a wide range of molding conditions (cylinder conditions, injection pressure) and is used in Europe.

Other key highlights in POM include a new grade which combines high strength with good creep and sliding properties.

Polyplastics will also focus on the latest development in DURAFIDE® PPS, DURANEX® PBT, and LAPEROS® LCP. For electric vehicle applications, the company has developed new DURANEX® PBT and DURAFIDE® PPS materials - targeted for engine peripheral parts, such power control units (PCUs) – to deliver high insulating properties, lower water absorption, and meet harsh operating conditions (-40 °C to 150 °C, up to 95% relative humidity).

TOPAS® COCs for Healthcare

Polyplastics will jointly showcase with its subsidiary TOPAS Advanced Polymers GmbH manufacturing cyclic olefin copolymers (COCs).

Polyplastics continues to see strong growth for its TOPAS® COCs which have a unique performance profile and continue to find strong appeal in the healthcare industry(drug delivery and blisters/trays) and diagnostics (POC/PCR/microfluidics). The company continues to work closely with OEMs and processors on new solutions to create next-generation products.

The unique attributes of TOPAS COC - purity, drug compatibility, transparency, biocompatibility, and dimensional stability – are finding their way into demanding, high-performance end uses. TOPAS COC resins are being employed in wearable drug delivery devices for medications, such as insulin and pain medicines.

Polyplastics will present at Hall 7A/B02 showcasing under its exhibition theme of "Your Ideas. Our Material. Success Together” at K Show which runs Oct. 16-23 in Düsseldorf, Germany. The triennial K show will provide a center stage to reinforce Polyplastics’ leading role as a leading manufacturer of polyoxymethylene (POM) and a specialist in engineering plastics.

Source: http://www.ak-america.com/index.php