K 2019: Kautex Maschinenbau to Exhibit New Generation of Extrusion Heads

Kautex Maschinenbau, a Bonn-based extrusion blow molding machines producer is going to present a newly developed extrusion head at K 2019 as a solution to laborious purging or cleaning that takes time and consumes material. Kautex booth will allow visitors to see the working of new generation of extrusion heads and explore about savings potentials.

Live Demonstration in Collaboration with Braskem & Erema

Kautex’s all-electric KBB60 blow molding machine will demonstrate the production of a sustainable three-layer bottle containing PCR in live production. The materials processed are supplied by Braskem.

Kautex, together with the Brazilian plastics material manufacturer, selected the raw materials to achieve a significantly improved carbon footprint as an additional benefit. To complete the production cycle, the company Erema will recycle the bottles produced during the trade show. The location of this live recycling demonstration will be the Erema “Circonomic Centre” in the outside area where the circular economy will be brought to life for the trade show visitors.

New Digital Services at the Service Point

At the “Service Point,” Kautex will present its new digital solutions in customer service. With the new augmented service, Kautex customers may examine machine faults together with Kautex service technicians. Kautex has also set up a new portal for ordering replacement parts allowing visitors to immediately check availability and prices, making the order process and re-ordering easier.

Shuttle Service to Plant Tour in Bonn

Kautex will offer individual plant tours in the company’s Bonn headquarters during the trade show. A shuttle service will transport visitors who are interested to visit the company’s facility in Bonn in around 50 minutes. Here, Kautex runs one of three global development centers, known as Technikum. Machines for the entire range of applications are available at the Kautex Technikum, some of which can be seen in live operation.

Kautex will be presenting under the slogan ‘Creating Change Together’ at K 2019 in Hall 14, booth A16/18.

Source: https://www.kautex-group.com/