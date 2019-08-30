Dytek® A 2PN Secondary Amine

INVISTA is working on a new hindered aliphatic secondary amine that when tested in comparable polyurea formulations improved the thermal resistance and mechanical properties of the finished formulation while increasing the working time.

Highlights so far include the following:

Outstanding Mechanical Performance

5X improvement in tensile strength, 4X improvement in tensile modulus verses formulation made with an IPDA/ACN secondary Amine.

15X improvement in tensile strength and modulus after heat aging verses the formulation made with a fast reacting aspartic.

Improved Thermal Resistance

Advantages of the Dytek® A 2PN formulation

5050 °C higher thermal degradation onset temperature

Outperformed both competitive formulations in heat aging testing

The IPDA/ACN and aspartic formulations showed a higher sensitivity to mass loss at much lower temperatures than the Dytek® A 2PN formulation

Source: https://www.invista.com/