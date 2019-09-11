ZwickRoell will exhibit a portfolio of state-of-the-art solutions for the testing of materials and components used in automotive applications at the Automotive Testing Expo to be held at the Suburban Collection Showplace, Novi, Michigan, October 22-24.

ZwickRoell will exhibit a portfolio of state-of-the-art solutions for the testing of materials and components used in automotive applications.



ZwickRoell industry experts will give product demonstrations of a 10 kN AllroundLine testing system and a zwickiLine universal testing machine. In addition, visitors to booth #3048 will be able to view ZwickRoell’s tooling solutions for sheet metal testing. Specialists will be on hand to discuss application questions and demo ZwickRoell’s industry-leading testXpert III testing software.



From drive systems to electronics, ZwickRoell provides testing solutions for all segments of the automotive industry. The innovative testing systems are designed to address fundamental challenges, such as the use of materials and joining technology, as well as comprehensive testing of all relevant vehicle segments, from engines to the chassis, body, interior, and safety, to electronics and mechatronics.



“We are seeing changes in the automotive industry as it faces major challenges to reduce emissions though electrification and consistent lightweight construction. Our continued cooperation with research enables us to offer innovative, flexible testing solutions,” explains Florian Liebert, managing director of ZwickRoell in North America.

ZwickRoell BUP sheet metal testing machines are available in five versions with a maximum ram force of 100, 200, 400, 600 or 1,000 kN. A punch function is incorporated in the machine, allowing a blank to be pressed and a cup drawn in one operation (BUP 200 and above). It is also possible to make individual adjustments to the test sequence, for example, the deep drawing speed and clamping force. testXpert III testing software allows users to evaluate results graphically and save them locally.

Further information on the complete range of ZwickRoell automotive testing capabilities may be found here: https://www.zwickroell.com/automotive.



ZwickRoell supports the composites industry with solutions that enable intelligent testing of standard specimens as well as composites-based parts and components. ZwickRoell offers turnkey material and components testing systems with specialized grips and fixtures to address a variety of applications. ZwickRoell has provided cutting-edge solutions to customers in North America for more than 30 years. Further information about ZwickRoell is available at www.zwickroell.com.

