Michelman Names Mr. Jason Wise Company’s New CFO

Appointment of Mr. Jason Wise as the company's new Chief Financial Officer. The company's Vice President of Finance since 2016, Michelman's Board of Directors approved his appointment to CFO at its August 2019 board meeting.

Mr. Steve Shifman, Michelman's President & CEO commented, "Since his hiring in 2012, Jason has worked tirelessly with executive leadership and key organization personnel to improve our financial controls, broaden our reporting capabilities, and modernize our treasury, tax, and risk management programs. He has built a strong corporate finance team and has enhanced our global financial capabilities. We're excited about our future with Jason as CFO."

Previous to joining Michelman in 2012 as its Corporate Controller, Jason held senior level managerial and auditing positions at global, mid-to-large-sized market companies including Baker Concrete Construction, Sun Chemical, Deloitte, and Arthur Anderson.

Source: http://www.michelman.com/