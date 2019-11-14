REO AG is Celebrating its 10th Anniversary with a World Premiere at the SPS 2019

REO AG is bringing a world premiere and numerous trade fair debutants to Nuremberg in November. At the Smart Production Solutions (SPS) 2019, the REOVIB MFS 368, the world's most advanced vibratory feeder control system, will be unveiled and presented to the public. REO AG will also be represented at the fair this year with a product forum of more than 70 square meters.

Visitors to the fair will have the opportunity to see the new REOVIB for the first time. "Our key product launch in 2020 will take the lead in global interconnected production in global competition and meet the high demands of customers," said Philip Twellsieck, CEO, adding: "I'm looking forward to meeting our customers, partners and interested parties." In addition to CEO Philip Twellsieck, the two Executive Board members André Kurzbach and Jörg Rohden will present the REOVIB MFS 368 (watch the video).

REO Digital Connect 4.0, a startup of REO, which exclusively deals with digitisation and device communication with regard to Industry 4.0 and is a subsidiary of REO AG will also be at the stand. Member of the Executive Board Mr. Jörg Rohden and Project Manager Mr. Cristoph Janz of REO Digital Connect 4.0 provide insights into the area of the IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) and the possibilities of efficient and networked production.

In addition, Executive Board member Jasminka Usein and head of department Thomas Stüttgen present the modular system concepts of high-voltage and high-current power supplies with sinusoidal output as well as air- and water-cooled resistance loads. These are used in test fields, e.g. for testing railway converters.

The presentation of the new EDGE winding technology is another trade fair highlight. Thanks to its single-layer design, this trend-setting winding technology enables more efficient cooling, especially with forced cooling. Due to the lower winding capacity, the edgewise winding is particularly suitable for the use of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) based semiconductors. Compared to conventional technologies, the weight is up to 10% less, the dimensions smaller and the power loss reduced by up to 25%.

On the subject of drive technology, board member, Sven Reimann as well as production site manager Jennifer Baatz (Kyritz) and Wolfgang Senninger (Pfarrkirchen) present a detailed view of the consistently pursued product philosophy of REOunity during the fair days. REOunity is a holistically compatible system concept in which individual products represent a perfectly coordinated complete solution, all to do with the frequency inverter.

The presentation of the latest developments of the REO patented, liquid-cooled components round off the trade fair presentation. In addition to the new products on show, visitors also have the opportunity to experience the product world of REO AG in even more detail on three touch monitors. In addition, several TV screens with newly produced performance and product films provide an up-to-date insight into the production world of REO AG.

The SPS in Nuremberg - Smart Production Solutions - (formerly SPS IPC Drives) is an international trade fair for industrial automation for electrical automation, systems and components. Between 26.11.2019 to 28.11.2019, 1,631 exhibitors and over 60,000 visitors are expected to be at the fair. The REO AG stand will be in hall 4 (booth 150) throughout the fair. Trade fairs can be arranged in advance via the company headquarters in Solingen.

Source: https://www.reo.co.uk/home