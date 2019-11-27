Posted in | Coatings and Thin Films

Specialty Coating Systems to Host Tech Briefs Webinar on December 4th

Specialty Coating Systems (SCS) is pleased to announce that it will host a webinar on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at 2 p.m. EST. The webinar entitled, “Enhance Product Design and Dependability with Advanced Coating Technologies” will be presented by Aaron Thomas, Director of Market Segments, and Lamar Young, Technical Manager.

For decades, engineers have been tasked with designing new products that are not only smaller and lighter than previous generations, but they must also operate in increasingly challenging environments. These challenges are true in many industries, including electronics, medical, transportation, and aerospace and defense. From outer space and the deep sea to the human body, conformal coatings are often used to protect technologies from their surrounding environments.

To improve quality and reduce critical failures, design engineers are turning to advanced conformal coatings. For over 45 years, Parylene conformal coatings have enhanced the reliability of products in a wide range of applications, including LEDs, sensors, medical implantables, elastomers and more.

In recent years, the rapid growth of intelligent IoT devices and consumer electronics has highlighted the need for advanced protection in mass-produced electronics. Headphones, smart watches and other wearables require a high level of protection from sweat and accidental spills during everyday activities.

This webinar will provide the participants an opportunity to learn more about the use of Parylene coatings across various applications as well as an overview of the many unique properties and benefits, including:

  • Superior moisture and chemical barrier properties
  • High dielectric strength in ultra-thin films
  • Thermal stability up to 350 °C long-term (450 °C short-term)
  • Dry-film lubricity/low coefficient of friction
  • Truly conformal and pinhole-free coverage (no voids or gaps)
  • Biocompatibility per ISO 10993 and USP Class VI



