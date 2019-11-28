High Performance Filtration Microplates

Porvair Sciences has expanded its range of high-performance microplates to now offer an optimized product to suit a wide range of filtration applications.

The main application of filtration microplates in scientific research is the removal of particulate matter and debris from liquids. Once the two have been separated using a filter plate, assays can then examine either the filtrate or the particular matter itself, depending on the application.

Porvair Sciences offers a high performing filtration plate including 48-, 96- and 384-well microplates in a choice of glass fibre, nylon, PVDF or polyethylene filtration materials and well volumes ranging from 350 µl to 5 ml. Different types of filter plates are available optimised for a range of applications, including cell harvesting, DNA separations, binding studies, plasmid isolation, general filtration and sample clean-up.

Each well on Porvair Sciences’ filter plates has an individual drainage spout ensuring 100% sample transfer and zero crossover contamination. Manufactured from ultra-pure grade polypropylene or polystyrene, all filtration plates minimise extractables and leachables when used with most common solvents thereby maximising filtered sample integrity.

For further information please visit https://www.microplates.com/filtration-plates/.