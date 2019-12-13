Key Piece of Equipment Arrives in Project to Deliver Clean Hydrogen to Japan

CO2CRC has delivered the first major component of a hydrogen refining plant to AGL’s Loy Yang facility in Victoria’s Latrobe Valley this week.

The pilot plant, which employs a 2-step process to clean-up, purify and separate the synthetic gas (syngas) from the coal gasifier will produce a pure stream of hydrogen with concentrations greater than 99.999 vol%. The plant will be used as part of the Hydrogen Energy Supply Chain (HESC) project – a world first trial to establish the feasibility of supplying clean hydrogen for export from Victoria’s Latrobe Valley’s brown coal. The hydrogen produced will be liquefied and transported to Japan in specially designed hydrogen carriers.

The HSEC project, which was initiated by Japanese company, KHI, and backed by the Victorian, Australian and Japanese governments, is now under construction in the Latrobe Valley. Japan’s J-POWER is leading the gasification to hydrogen production components of the project.

CO2CRC has been heavily involved with the HESC project, conducting feasibility, FEED (front end engineering and design) studies and EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) for the hydrogen refining part of the project. CO2CRC engaged Melbourne engineering company, GLP Group, for assistance with the EPC.

“CO2CRC is pleased to be part of this project which could bring billions of dollars of international investment to Victoria and Australia, create many jobs and position Australia as a global leader in the supply of clean hydrogen energy,” said David Byers, CEO of CO2CRC.

Installation and commissioning of the plant will take place during the first half of 2020.

Source: http://www.kawasakirobotics.com/