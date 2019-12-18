Posted in | Plastics and Polymers

Repsol Obtains Certification for Circular Polyolefins Based on Recycled Plastic

Repsol has obtained ISCC PLUS certification for the first circular polyethylene and polypropylene tons that are already commercially available for its customers in Europe. Repsol’s circular polyolefins are obtained from oil from chemically recycled plastic waste not suitable for mechanical recycling, alongside conventional raw material. The firm has started certification of all its polyolefin production centers, obtaining the first for its industrial complex in Puertollano.

Recycling Plastic Waste to Produce Polyolefins

Related Stories

Repsol’s circular polyolefins are produced by feeding, as an alternative raw material, oils obtained from plastic waste not suitable for mechanical recycling. This waste would otherwise go to landfill. This new raw material is fed alongside conventional raw material at its refinery, reducing the consumption of non-renewable resources. By ISCC Plus certification, Repsol can allocate these savings on a specific share to the polyolefins produced in the complex.

Advantages of ISCC PLUS Certification

These certified materials ensure the traceability of the plastic waste used at the source and at the same time, offer the same quality and functionality as virgin polyolefins. The new portfolio of circular polyolefins grants Repsol and its value chain a new portfolio of products made from recycled material for applications that demand high standards of hygiene and safety, making them ideal for food packaging.

This certification proves Repsol's commitment to innovation, to the excellence of its processes, and collaboration with third parties. The company anticipates significant trends, offering leading products that help its customers meet the consumers' demand for more sustainable products and to promote the transition towards a new circular economy.

Source: https://www.repsol.com/en/index.cshtml

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Repsol Campus. (2019, December 18). Repsol Obtains Certification for Circular Polyolefins Based on Recycled Plastic. AZoM. Retrieved on December 18, 2019 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52757.

  • MLA

    Repsol Campus. "Repsol Obtains Certification for Circular Polyolefins Based on Recycled Plastic". AZoM. 18 December 2019. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52757>.

  • Chicago

    Repsol Campus. "Repsol Obtains Certification for Circular Polyolefins Based on Recycled Plastic". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52757. (accessed December 18, 2019).

  • Harvard

    Repsol Campus. 2019. Repsol Obtains Certification for Circular Polyolefins Based on Recycled Plastic. AZoM, viewed 18 December 2019, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52757.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

The Benefits of LED Curing Adhesives

In this interview AZoM talks to Rohit Ramnath, Senior Product Engineer from Master Bond, about the benefits of LED curing adhesives.

The Benefits of LED Curing Adhesives

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »