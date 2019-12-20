LyondellBasell’s Polypropylene Processing Technology Employed in a New Plant

LyondellBasell has announced that Ceyhan Polipropilen Uretim has selected LyondellBasell’s Spheripol technology for a 450 KTA polypropylene unit to be constructed in Ceyhan, Turkey.

Easy to Operate, Reliable and Safe Technology

“We are delighted to be the technology provider of choice for this polyolefin plant in Turkey,” said Neil Nadalin, director of licensing at LyondellBasell. Nadalin added, “With the selection of our Spheripol technology Ceyhan Polipropilen Uretim is in the position to deliver benchmark polypropylene resins with an easy to operate, reliable and safe technology with outstanding monomer efficiency.”

Mr. Evren Ayral, board member at Ceyhan Polipropilen Uretim stated, “We have selected LyondellBasell’s technology for our PP project as the Spheripol products are well known in the region already which strongly supports the development of our market giving us the freedom to focus on our goal to strive for operational excellence with our newly developed facility.”

PP Process Technology for Maximum Operational Efficiency

Spheripol is the PP process technology with more than 27 million tons of licensed capacity. The latest fifth generation Spheripol technology includes process improvements that further maximize operational efficiency. The plant will commence operations using Avant ZN catalyst.

New licensees can take advantage of LyondellBasell’s in-house expertise of continuous production improvement, sustainable product development and catalyst know-how, by optionally joining our technical service program.

LyondellBasell is a licensor of polypropylene and polyethylene technologies with more than 280 polyolefin process licenses.

Lyondellbasell’s Portfolio of Licensed Polyolefin Processes and Catalysts

Spherizone – The breakthrough multi-zone circulating reactor provides a unique and innovative platform to manufacture polypropylene products with novel architecture and enhanced properties

Hostalen – Leading low-pressure slurry process to produce high-performance multimodal HDPE

Lupotech – The market leader on high pressure technology offers, with its high conversion rates and effective heat recovery system, the lowest operating and investment costs to produce low-density polyethylene (LDPE) and ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) copolymers

Spherilene – Flexible gas phase process technology to produce LLDPE, MDPE and HDPE

Metocene PP – Innovative add-on technology to produce specialty polypropylene products using single-site catalyst systems

Avant – Advanced Ziegler-Natta, including non-phthalate, chromium and metallocene catalysts for entire range of polyolefin production.

