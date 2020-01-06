Posted in | Electronics | Events

Complete Label Automation Solutions from IDENTCO at APEX

IDENTCO is pleased to announce plans to exhibit at the 2020 IPC APEX EXPO, scheduled to take place Feb. 4-6, 2020 at the San Diego Convention Center in California. The IDENTCO team will showcase its complete range of electronics labeling solutions in Booth #1043.

IDENTCO’s labeling and high temperature masking system enables customers with SMT lines to print on-demand miniature tracking labels and automatically apply those labels to their printed circuit boards and components using existing pick-and-place assets. A pre-printed label option also is available through IDENTCO’s Print Service Centers in the US, Germany and Mexico. Additionally, the system can be used to automatically place high temperature die cut polyimide masks for selective solder masking.

IDENTCO offers the thinnest pick-and-place label presenter in the industry that is compatible with all major pick-and-place machines. High performance labels and matching ribbons withstand the extreme temperatures and solvents used in the manufacture of surface-mount and through-hole printed circuit boards, providing traceability throughout the entire assembly process. Labels also are available with electro-static dissipative (ESD) properties to meet the requirements of ANSI/ESD S20.20.

Source: http://www.identco.com

