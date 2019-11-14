IDENTCO Wins Global Technology Award for Labeling

IDENTCO is pleased to announce that it was awarded a 2019 Global Technology Award in the category of Labeling for its Auto-Apply Labeling Solutions. The award was presented to the company during a Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 ceremony that took place during productronica in Munich, Germany.

IDENTCO’s labeling and high temperature masking system enables customers with SMT lines to print on-demand miniature tracking labels and automatically apply those labels to their printed circuit boards and components using existing pick-and-place assets. A pre-printed label option also is available through IDENTCO’s print service bureaus in Germany, Chicago and Monterrey (MX). Additionally, the system can be used to automatically place high temperature die cut polyimide masks for selective solder masking.

IDENTCO offers the thinnest pick-and-place label presenter in the industry that is compatible with all major pick-and-place machines. High performance labels and matching ribbons withstand the extreme temperatures and solvents used in the manufacture of surface-mount and through-hole printed circuit boards, providing traceability throughout the entire assembly process. Labels also are available with electro-static dissipative (ESD) properties to meet the requirements of ANSI/ESD S20.20.

Premiering in 2005, the Global Technology Awards program is an annual celebration of product excellence in electronics surface mount assembly. Premier products based on the finest examples of creative advancement in technology are chosen by a distinguished panel of industry experts.

Source: http://www.identco.com/