Trends in Analysis

From March 31 to April 3, 2020, analytica, the world’s leading trade fair for laboratory technology, analysis and biotechnology, will be held, now for the 27th time, on the exhibition grounds in Munich.

The analytica conference is analytica’s scientific highlight.

From March 31 to April 2, it will be accompanied by the analytica conference, where scientists will report on current topics in analytics. Among the main topics of this year’s conference there will be analytical coupling techniques and data management. The scientific program of the analytica conference is organized by Forum Analytik, consisting of the Association of German Chemists (Gesellschaft Deutscher Chemiker, GDCh), the Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology (Gesellschaft für Biochemie und Molekularbiologie, GBM), and the German Society for Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine (Deutsche Gesellschaft für Klinische Chemie und Laboratoriumsmedizin, DGKL).

Analytical chemistry is one of the most variegated disciplines in chemistry and interfaces with numerous sub-disciplines. Many Nobel Prizes have been awarded for analytical developments, and often technological leaps are based on insights gained through highly developed analytics. At the analytica conference, experts from all over the world will show what current hot topics in the discipline are.

Among the main topics of the conference there will be analytical coupling techniques and data management. How can a large amount of analytical data be processed efficiently? And what role does artificial intelligence play e.g. in medical analyses? The speakers will give an overview of novel methods, procedures and techniques. The lectures are going to focus on current developments in topics such as chromatography and mass spectrometry, as well as data processing. With his expertise on the current topic of particulate matter, Professor Dr. Ralf Zimmermann, Helmholtz Zentrum München—German Research Center for Environmental Health, among others, will chair sessions on the latest developments in high-resolution mass spectrometry. Further sessions with experts such as Professor Dr. Michael Rychlik, Technical University Munich, will address the use of modern methods in foodstuff analysis.

The analytica conference will take place at the ICM – International Congress Center Munich, on the fairgrounds. Admission is free for visitors of analytica. The joint booth of Forum Analytik will be located in Hall B2, № 505.

The current program of the analytica conference can be found at http://www.gdch.de/analyticaconf2020 or in the schedule database at www.analytica.de/conference.

Source: https://www.analytica.de/en