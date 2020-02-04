DuPont Introduces New Pyralux® and Riston® Products

DuPont Interconnect Solutions announced today that it is introducing several new products across its DuPont™ Pyralux® and Riston® product families to address a diverse set of needs for both the manufacture and performance of advanced electronics devices. DuPont will showcase these new products and many other innovations at the upcoming IPC APEX tradeshow in San Diego, California, Feb. 4-6, booth #4118.

“DuPont Interconnect Solutions is focused on helping our customers push performance boundaries, while also meeting complicated processing demands,” said Andy Kannurpatti, West Business Leader, DuPont Interconnect Solutions. “With the introduction of these newest products, we are demonstrating again our resolve to create novel solutions that meet the needs of our customers today and in the future.”

DuPont’s newest product innovations include:

Pyralux ® AG – an all-polyimide double sided copper clad laminate that is offered in both sheets and rolls with global availability and is ideal for use in high volume consumer, medical and automotive applications.

Pyralux ® GPL – an adhesive that is specifically formulated for high-speed, high-frequency flexible circuit applications; it has outstanding thermal resistance, peel strength and UV laser drilling process capability.

Riston ® DI3000 – multi-wavelength, dry-film photoresist for pattern plating on multi-layer boards. High adhesion and chemical resistance delivers yield by eliminating lifting and breakdown defects in copper, tin or gold.

Riston ® DI5100 – optimum solution for the mSAP process. Made for smooth copper high adhesion on isolated resist lines, this film delivers the ultimate high density circuits made today.

Riston® DI9200 – high density interconnect film for print and etch process. High resolution and adhesion, combined with excellent lamination conformation, ensures high yields. Fast photospeed at multiple LDI wavelengths ensures high productivity.

DuPont Interconnect Solutions brings a deep understanding of materials science to the printed circuit board (PCB) market. We provide materials that support all aspects of PCB manufacturing for many types of PCBs: single- or double-sided boards and flexible, rigid-flex, or rigid configurations.

As a market leader in flexible PCB laminates, dry film photoresists and high-reliability metallization, we allow our customers to push the design envelope and create products that perform faster and more reliably.

Source: https://www.dupont.com/