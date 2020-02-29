William Rowland Acquires EF Westaway

William Rowland (WR) today acquired EF Westaway (Westaways), Sheffield, UK bringing two companies with strong heritage together.

The combined businesses become stronger in serving castings and forgings companies with a broader array of products and services.

Richard Lowe (MD of WR) commented: “Further to this acquisition, William Rowland can now provide our customers with both the metals to produce cast and forged components, and the services to prepare the surfaces of these components. We now operate at the very beginning and end of the supply chain to help our customers address their own markets.

We look forward to further enhancing our capabilities to improve quality of service provision and compress lead times for customers. This acquisition is the first step on that path and we look forward to continued input from our customers to prioritise our next steps.’’

William Rowland, founded in 1830, is a metal supplier of Refined Metals, Solders, Metal Powders, Primary Alloys and Revert Alloys.

EF Westaway, founded in 1940, offers a range of chemical finishing processes for exotic metal components including pickling, etching, passivation and ceramic core removal. It serves several industries requiring high integrity inspection, including autosport, energy, automotive, and aerospace and defence and holds prestigious aerospace approvals such as Rolls-Royce, AS9100B, and NADCAP.

