Medical devices must be leak-free. We understand.

Catheters, solution/blood bags, injection sites/valves, tubing sets, filters, respiratory breathing circuits and microfluidic cassettes are a few of the products that demand stringent leak testing to ensure patient comfort and safety. Watch the video to see the Blackbelt Pro in action as it performs a pressure test on medical bags.

At CTS, we have the equipment and test method expertise required to identify the right solution for your unique medical device leak testing needs.

The Sentinel Blackbelt Pro is an advanced, small footprint instrument, integrated with controls and pneumatics to simultaneously manage and execute up to four independent leak tests. It combines pressure and/or vacuum leak and flow testing all in one instrument and helps manufacturers provide products that comply with 21 CFR Part 11 and EU Annex 11 requirements for storing and protecting records of tested medical devices.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Cincinnati Test Systems. (2020, March 25). Medical devices must be leak-free. We understand.. AZoM. Retrieved on March 25, 2020 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=53132.

  • MLA

    Cincinnati Test Systems. "Medical devices must be leak-free. We understand.". AZoM. 25 March 2020. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=53132>.

  • Chicago

    Cincinnati Test Systems. "Medical devices must be leak-free. We understand.". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=53132. (accessed March 25, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Cincinnati Test Systems. 2020. Medical devices must be leak-free. We understand.. AZoM, viewed 25 March 2020, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=53132.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »