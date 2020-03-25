Medical devices must be leak-free. We understand.

Catheters, solution/blood bags, injection sites/valves, tubing sets, filters, respiratory breathing circuits and microfluidic cassettes are a few of the products that demand stringent leak testing to ensure patient comfort and safety. Watch the video to see the Blackbelt Pro in action as it performs a pressure test on medical bags.

At CTS, we have the equipment and test method expertise required to identify the right solution for your unique medical device leak testing needs.

The Sentinel Blackbelt Pro is an advanced, small footprint instrument, integrated with controls and pneumatics to simultaneously manage and execute up to four independent leak tests. It combines pressure and/or vacuum leak and flow testing all in one instrument and helps manufacturers provide products that comply with 21 CFR Part 11 and EU Annex 11 requirements for storing and protecting records of tested medical devices.