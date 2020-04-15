Sulzer Launches First-in-Class COX™ Cordless Dispenser Technology

Sulzer Mixpac USA Inc., the leading innovator of 2-component adhesive dispensing systems, announces its new COX™ ElectraFlow™ Dual Ultra 600mL 2-component cartridge cordless unit, ideal for operators using high volumes of sealant or two-part epoxy products. Powered by Bosch’s 18V lithium-ion batteries, usage is prolonged time thanks to extended battery-life and adds convenience for users with compatible tools and chargers.

ElectraFlow™ Dual Ultra 600 1:1.

The ElectraFlow Dual Ultra 600 mL mixes two materials in a 1:1 ratio on a precise trigger-pull switch, designed to help end users extrude accurate amounts of adhesives and sealants for prolonged periods. It is compatible with the wide range of the MIXPAC™ application system, which covers various 2- component side-by-side cartridges and mixers, including the waste reducing ecopaCC™ system.

Sulzer’s twin-rack cordless drive technology effectively dispenses fluids from low to high viscosities while ensuring homogeneous mixing, and equal dispensing ratios for the entire volume of both cartridges. The cartridge locator feature (patent pending), works to locate and retain the cartridges in their correct position during operation thus, ensuring performance and reliability every time.

“Being able to partner with Bosch has meant that we can offer a fully integrated application system, featuring first-in-class cordless technology. This gives our customers the performance and reliability they expect, with the flexibility afforded by the Bosch cordless technology platform,” said Levi Quinn, General Manager, Sulzer Mixpac (UK).

The Bosch Professional 18V lithium-ion batteries, including the new high performance ProCORE18V range are interchangeable with a wide selection of Bosch Professional power tools, adding performance and convenience for users. The system offers extended runtime and service life as well as a fast charging technology.

In line with the partnership with Bosch Professional on cordless technology, Sulzer will also be implementing the 18V Li-ion batteries to its range of ElectraFlow™ Plus 1-component dispensers.

