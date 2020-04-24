Scientists Test Preisach Model Using Ferromagnetic Microwires

Laboratory of Novice Magnet Materials working in collaboration with Spanish scientists (the University of Oviedo, Spain) tested the Preisach model using interfacing Fe-based microwires. This research was made to check whether it is applicable for FORC-analysis and how real-life conditions affect it.

Soft magnetic ferromagnetic microwires are used for magnetic field sensors, as well as for encoding and reading information. Such microwires are used, for example, for the implementation of 3D geolocation in gadgets, as well as for tagging commercial fish, etc.

The sensors mainly consist of a system containing several closely spaced microwires. This research issue is relevant, and several world scientific groups from different countries (Spain, Slovakia, Brazil, Russia) are engaged in these studies.

The FORC-analysis is one of the most well-known ways of magnet interaction analysis, based on the Preisach model, where the idea of a bistable microwire is introduced. To study various properties of magnetic (and not only) materials, we mainly use the well-known characterization methods, however, each method has its own applicability limits and this work shows the applicability limits of the method for analyzing magnetic interactions for ideal magnetic samples with bistable hysteresis loop. The study emphasizes the problems that can be encountered when working with this method in the framework of the Preisach model". Valeria Kolesinkova, MA Student at "Functional nanomaterials and modern applications", Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University

The results of the research were published in the Journal of Magnetism and Magnetic Materials (Q2). The research was funded by the 5-top-100 IKBFU project.

