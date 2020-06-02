Posted in | Coatings and Thin Films | Materials Analysis

Rocket EMS Offers Conformal Coating Services for High-Rel Applications

Rocket EMS Inc., a Silicon Valley based full-service EMS supplier, is pleased to announce that it now offers conformal coating services for high-reliability applications. The service ensures unbeatable quality and consistency in every product.

Rocket EMS’ conformal coating services protect electronic components from moisture, dust, chemicals, abrasion and temperature changes. The company has developed and implemented a Quality Management System that addresses the design, development, production, installation and servicing of projects as defined by customer requirements.

Ofer Maltiel, Strategic Sales Director, commented, “We are extremely excited to launch our conformal coating program. After receiving overwhelmingly positive feedback from our extensive pilot program, we’re advancing our capabilities to serve the industry’s needs. Customers can expect the same high-level standards through this program that Rocket EMS is known for.”

Rocket EMS strives to provide customers with a cost-effective, production solution by focusing on efficiency, automation and perfect yields. The company uses the best equipment possible to eliminate human touch and manual labor.

Source: http://www.rocketems.com/

