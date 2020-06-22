RRA Accreditation Supports Further Expansion for Element PCTEST in South Korea

Element Materials Technology (Element) has achieved recognition by the national accreditation body of South Korea as a designated test laboratory for formal certification testing of wireless devices for the connected technologies market at its recently acquired PCTEST laboratory in Gyeonggi, South Korea.

The Radio Research Agency (RRA) accreditation covers radio frequency (RF), electromagnetic compatibility (EMC), and specific absorption rate (SAR) testing, confirming that the laboratory meets both the technical competence and management system requirements necessary to consistently deliver technically valid test results. The accreditation is also recognized by the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) in the US under the Mutual Recognition Agreement (MRA) between the US and Korea, as well as being recognized by Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED) Canada under the MRA between Canada and Korea. This recognition will support Korean wireless device manufacturers, who design and manufacture some of the world’s cutting edge products and wish to export to North America.

This recognition underlines the quality of our technically demanding testing and the benefits we can bring to the connected technologies sector in Korea, and forms part of our strategy to grow our presence in this geography. Having a local test and certification presence in Korea in proximity to wireless device manufacturers, allows us to work closely with their development teams and provide fast, local support for evaluating products and new technologies. Manufacturers will benefit by reducing time to market in this time critical industry, providing testing locally with real-time support for R&D, plus increased capacity where needed. We are now in a strong position to serve our customers in Korea who need this accreditation for products supplied to the connected technologies industry across Asia and North America. Steve Hayes, Technical Director of Connected Technologies, Element

Achieving this accreditation by RRA allows Element PCTEST to expand its business into other specialist wireless device testing in network/infrastructure, automotive, and medical. Element PCTEST’s expertise in wireless and cellular technologies such as 4G and 5G will ensure that Korean manufacturers are able to ensure successful and timely certification test services.