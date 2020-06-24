New eBook from Freeman Technology Addresses the Critical Issue of Powder Flow Testing for Additive Manufacturing

Freeman Technology, a Micromeritics company and the global leader in powder characterisation technology, has released a new eBook focusing on the application of powder flow testing in Additive Manufacturing (AM). Powders used for AM, or 3D printing, range from metals and polymers through to pharmaceutical formulations. ‘Powder Flow Testing for Additive Manufacturing’ focuses on the measurement of bulk powder properties, notably flowability via dynamic testing, that are being used by industry pioneers to enhance throughput and printed product quality. Including a range of case studies, it provides valuable, expert guidance for materials scientists and engineers looking to optimise the application and performance of AM.

The application of AM is growing rapidly, in industries as diverse as aerospace and automotive, energy and medical. The robust specification of feedstocks is critical for commercial success, to secure consistency in the powder supply chain and to develop new materials for printing. Choosing between supplies, establishing effective powder recycling strategies, and selecting the best material for a specific application all rely on understanding which properties define performance. Bulk flow properties are important within this context. They impact powder discharge from the feed hopper into the process and spreadability, the ease and consistency of powder dispersion across the build platform. Powder flowability can also directly influence the quality of finished components.

Written in clear, easy-to-understand language, the new eBook summarises Freeman Technology’s understanding and expertise in this area, gathered over many years working with academic and industrial leaders. Readers can learn about:

Which powder properties are most relevant to AM performance and why?

The strengths and limitations of different techniques for powder flow measurement.

The benefits of multi-faceted powder testing, via a series of case studies from in-house research and industrial collaborations.

The robust specification of powders for AM is challenging with subtle differences distinguishing powders that perform well from those that will be economically or technically inferior. Multi-faceted powder characterisation, based on the measurement of dynamic, bulk and shear properties, provides valuable insight into powder behaviour with the exemplary sensitivity and established relevance of dynamic testing often proving critical.

