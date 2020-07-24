Polymer Foam Conference to Run the Day Before the European Plastics Expos

AMI are excited to announce a two-day international conference co-located with their October trade shows in Germany. Polymer Foam will take place on 5-6 October 2020 at the Messe Essen and will bring together experts from across the supply chain and academia to discuss the latest advances in foam materials, processes and applications.

This is the eighth time this event will be held in Europe which is well established as an important international meeting place for the industry and anyone looking to learn more about cellular polymers.

Expert speakers from Ikea, BASF, Pyrowave, Borealis and more have been confirmed to speak on their latest developments in technologies, materials and processes.

Key presentations include:

‘Everybody wants to get a good night’s sleep’ presented by Ms Caroline McGarvey, Sustainability Manager for Ikea Range and Supply

‘Enabling plastic (polystyrene) circularity’ presented by Mr. Jocelyn Doucet, President of Pyrowave

‘Innovative particle foams for versatile applications’ presented by Dr. Florian Rapp, Research Engineer Thermoplastic Foams at BASF

This year’s programme features high-level industry experts from across Europe and beyond, including sessions on particle foam innovations, chemical foaming and sustainability. Participants will be able to join the conversation with expert panellists about practical solutions and developments for the sustainability of foams. This year’s panel will answer questions and promote an audience wide discussion on this key topic for the industry, which presents many opportunities and challenges in today’s climate.

Bringing together key representatives and decision makers from all areas of the foam market in both industry and academia, this conference is an ideal place to study the marketplace and stay up to date with the latest innovations in polymer foams.

Find out more and view the full programme here.

Attendees of the free trade shows - Compounding World, Plastics Recycling World Expo, Plastics Extrusion World Expo and Polymer Testing World Expo - can now benefit from €200 off the full delegate price when attending Polymer Foam.

For more information, or to book to attend Polymer Foam 2020 with this offer, please contact the conference organiser Emma Hall at [email protected] or call us on +44 (0)117 314 8111

Source: https://www.ami.international/