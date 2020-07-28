Dow and Thong Guan Introduces Sustainable Plastic Stretch Cling Films Made with Renewable Feedstock in Asia Pacific

Dow and Thong Guan, one of the world's leading plastic stretch cling film producers, today introduced a new range of bio-based polyethylene (bio-PE) in Asia Pacific. This marks a milestone in the region's commercialization of a plastics offering made from renewable feedstock, enabling industry providers to produce high-performance plastics while reducing carbon footprint.

Sustainable plastic stretch cling film

In a joint effort, Thong Guan will be using Dow's bio-based resin derived from renewable feedstock. The feedstock comes from tall oil, a residue of paper production, from sustainably managed forests. Unlike other alternative renewable feedstocks, it does not compete with the human food chain, and no extra land is required for its production. Dow uses a mass balance approach, which encourages the use of renewable feedstock, by supporting sustainable systems for producing plastic. This approach enables the industry to transition away from its dependency on fossil fuels as a feedstock.

Nano Bio, the new range of stretch cling films by Thong Guan, will be made using Dow's linear low-density polyethylene, ELITET 5230GC R Enhanced Polyethylene Resins. Without compromising on quality, the new bio-based stretch cling films will support brand owners in addressing Asia Pacific's increasing demand for renewable plastics.

"To achieve our new sustainability targets( https://corporate.dow.com/en-u s/news/press-releases/dow-sets -targets-to-reduce-ghg-emissio ns--stop-plastic-waste--an. html), Dow is committed to implementing and advancing technologies to manufacture products using fewer resources, thereby helping our customers to reduce their carbon footprint. Introducing Dow's first bio-based polyethylene in Asia Pacific based on renewable feedstock is an important step in this direction," said Bambang Candra, Asia Pacific commercial vice president of Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics. "In addition, as a part of the new sustainability targets, Dow is also committed to stopping the leakage of plastic waste into the environment by enabling 1 million metric tonnes of plastic to be collected, reused or recycled by 2030 and closing the circular economy loop by having 100% of its products sold into packaging applications be reusable or recyclable by 2035."

The Nano Bio range of stretch cling film is produced by state-of-the-art nanotechnology, downgauged with increased strength, flexibility, and durability. In addition to being environmentally friendly, this optimized packaging ensures pallet load stability and curtails damages and accidents during transportation.

"This is a landmark moment for Dow. Introducing bio-based resins for the first time in Asia Pacific, our fastest growing market, is key in advancing a circular economy. We are proud to embark on this journey with our long-term partner, Thong Guan, and further both our sustainability offerings in order to meet our environmental goals," Eunice Ch'ng, senior marketing manager, Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics, Asia Pacific.

"We are committed to preserving the environment and resources for the future world. The continuous collaboration with Dow illustrates our dedication to offering renewable products and promoting sustainability," said Dato' Ang Poon Chuan, managing director, Thong Guan Industries. "With Dow's bio-based resins, our Nano Bio reduces the use of plastics while maintaining the same high-performance, thus meeting our customers' business and sustainability needs.

David Ang, sales and marketing general manager, Thong Guan Industries concluded, "Sustainability is not just a buzz word. At Thong Guan, our commitment is not solely on our products, but also in our processes and daily consumptions. It is our unequivocal commitment to protect our home, reduce carbon footprint, and innovate our way towards an ecological balance for our future generations."

Dow's bio-based polyethylene portfolio is produced using bio-naphtha from tall oil, which is a byproduct of paper pulp production. This new supply chain from bio-feedstocks enables a significantly lower carbon footprint compared to standard fossil-derived PE resins. In addition, our PE resins production is certified by ISCC (International Sustainability & Carbon Certification) based on a mass balance approach. This approach helps industries become more sustainable by supporting the sourcing of sustainable ingredients within complex manufacturing or production systems, meaning all steps meet traceability criteria.

