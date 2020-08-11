Nidec Industrial Solutions New $12 Million Facility in Cleveland Supports Essential Industries During the Covid-19 Crisis and Paves a Path for Future Growth

Nidec Industrial Solutions (NIS), the industrial platform of Nidec Group, expands in the USA thanks to the opening of its new facility in Cleveland, OH. This new facility has been able to support essential industries during the COVID-19 crisis and paves the path for future growth in North America.

The 12-million-dollar investment in this new building comprises 67,000 square feet of office and manufacturing space. The facility is a three-tier building and brings together 130 employees previously housed in 3 separate facilities.

The facility was occupied in March and has continued to engineer and manufacture at full-capacity throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. The site is classified as an essential manufacturing facility because NIS manufactures both its leading Nidec Avtron™ Encoders and large-scale controls and automation systems here for Renewables & Energy Storage, Oil & Gas, Steel, PPE production, healthcare equipment, US Defense installations, Port & Specialty Cranes as well as Pulp & Paper machinery.

The brand-new state-of-the-art facility features a purpose-built area for the assembly and testing of large industrial controls and automation systems, Battery Energy Storage Systems and Medium Voltage Drives as well as a cutting-edge production area for Nidec’s Avtron Encoders.

“While the Covid19 situation threatens us all, the Nidec Group and Nidec Industrial Solutions continue to forge ahead and support industry, the economy, and the community. Beyond the investment in this facility through this crisis, at NIS Americas we have not retrenched or furloughed employees. Instead, we are hiring and will continue to invest in technology & in our people to provide cutting-edge solutions with Encoders & other sensors, integrated drives, controls, and automation systems, as well as Battery Energy Storage Solutions for the green new world.” said Tom Aloor, Executive VP of Nidec industrial Solutions – Americas.

This new facility investment reiterates Nidec Industrial Solutions’ commitment to offering technologies that will create a sustainable and green future. With this new American facility, Nidec Industrial Solutions continues its expansion into emerging & innovation-driven applications and follows its path towards an “All-Electric” tomorrow, providing cutting-edge technologies and a unique approach to the energy, logistics and automation industries.

