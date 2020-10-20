Posted in | Business | 3D Printing

Henkel Expands Relationship with Carbon to Further Develop Industrial 3D Printing Market

Today, Henkel and Carbon have announced a partnership agreement to collaborate for LOCTITE branded formulations validated for use with Carbon’s additive manufacturing process. The partnership agreement opens the door for industrial customers to access Henkel’s patented single-component technologies (1K) for use with the Carbon Digital Light Synthesis (Carbon DLS) 3D-printing process.

As part of the collaboration, Henkel has launched the new LOCTITE 3D IND405 Clear material certified for Carbon Printers and is immediately available to Carbon customers. 
 
LOCTITE 3D IND405 Clear certified for Carbon printers is a clear, tough, semirigid, 3D-printable material. Produced as a one-part resin, the clear polymer is easily printed using the fast, reliable and consistent Carbon DLS process. With potential applications for enclosures and housings, light pipe prototypes, bottle prototypes, jigs and fixtures for production floors and more.

“We are excited to be partnering with Henkel to add this material to our portfolio of resins,” says Dr. Jason Rolland, Senior Vice President of Materials at Carbon. “Our customers have asked us for a clear material that is tough, durable and high-impact resistant. Loctite 3D IND405 meets those needs, and we’re committed to continuing to provide product developers the widest range of best-in-class materials.”

Together, we will work to develop opportunities, educate the marketplace, and market the 3D printing solutions globally. 

Source: https://www.henkel.com/

