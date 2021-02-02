Element Expands its Capabilities with Swedish Center of Excellence

Element Materials Technology (Element) is creating a new center of excellence in Linköping, Sweden, bringing three laboratories together into one site close to major clients in the aerospace, defense, and industrials sectors.

The new site, which is receiving an investment of 25.000.000 SEK, will optimize production flow, bringing synergies and increased efficiency to the client experience. An open-plan layout will allow flexibility and the ability to accommodate increases in production volume, as well as the introduction of new equipment and services. By bringing services together, the business will also increase capacity and allow stronger collaboration between its engaged experts, broadening the range of services and increasing access to specialist support for customers, providing the best value.

Element is always focusing on how to bring greater efficiency and expertise to our customers. This exciting development in a major industrial region within Sweden will bring high end R&D support, advisory services, training, and investigations under one modern, state of the art roof. It is a significant development for a number of major industrials sectors in the region and Sweden. This significant investment also further confirms Element as an employer of choice, offering excellence in the working environment and increased opportunities for our team. Matt Hopkinson, EVP of EMEAA, Element

Headed by the country manager, Björn Kullman, the Linköping operation currently works with leading firms in the aerospace, defense, transportation, energy, and industrials sectors across three sites. It provides calibration, destructive and non-destructive testing alongside R&D support, advisory, training, and investigations. Assignments can range from method development for composite car body repairs to fighter jet inspection and material qualification for satellite dispensation systems, with a focus on worldwide support.

