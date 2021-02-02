Easy, Low-Cost Force Testing for the Plastic Industry

LARGO, USA – Accuracy, repeatability, and documentation of results are important factors when plastic products and raw materials undergo force testing. The ideal test machine used for carrying out the force testing should be simple to operate and test results should be easy to read and export for further analysis.

The digital Chatillon CS2 Series of force testers meets these requirements and is an ideal low-cost solution for force testing applications where advanced material testing functionality is not required.

The CS2 Series force testers can perform the most commonly used tests within the plastic industry from basic static force testing to multistage testing, cyclic testing and more at a fraction of the cost of an advanced materials tester. The CS2 Series force testers feature a large working area of up to 180 mm that allows the operator to not only test the plastic product but its packaging as well.



The CS2 Series is available in two load capacities with the CS2-225 for testing up to 1 kN (225 lbf) and the CS2-1100 for testing up to 5 kN (1100 lbf). Both force testers provide operators with an intuitive, easy-to-use touch screen console. The user interface makes performing tensile testing, compression testing, flexural testing, or advanced multi-stage testing that conforms to ISO or ASTM standards a breeze.



The large, robust touch screen tablet is simple to operate and offers tabular and graphical results along with embedded SPC. Frequently used tests can be displayed on the start-up screen for immediate testing. Data can be displayed on screen or easily exported. Test results are stored as CSV files and can automatically be exported to a USB device, a local or remote drive, via an Ethernet connection or WiFi communication. The results can also be exported via RS-232 ideal for production.



The CS2 Series is a self-contained, fully operational system that requires no propriety software or knowledge of programming language to operate. For improved security, the CS2 Series force testers feature two levels of user access, which can be password protected.

About Chatillon



Chatillon, a brand under AMETEK Sensors, Test & Calibration (STC), offers a comprehensive range of force measurement equipment for testing medical devices, pharmaceuticals, packaging, food, springs, plastic, and rubber. AMETEK STC is a part of AMETEK, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annual sales of approximately $5 billion.