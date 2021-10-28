Photonis Scientific Demonstrates its Market-Leading MS Detection Technology at the 69th ASMS Conference on Mass Spectrometry and Allied Topics

Photonis Scientific has announced that the company will be exhibiting at the 69th American Society for Mass Spectrometry (ASMS) Conference on Mass Spectrometry and Allied Topics, taking place between the 31st of October and the 4th of November 2021, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, PA.

Image credit: Photonis Scientific

Photonis Scientific can be found at booth 619 in the exhibitor hall. Attendees are encouraged to meet and speak to the company's diverse team of technical experts and learn more about how Photonis Scientific's industry-leading MS Detection technology can benefit almost any application or laboratory setting.

As a market leader in designing and implementing a diverse array of patented detector technology for mass spectrometry techniques, the company leverages its 40+ years of experience and expertise and its international team of specialists to provide unmatched detector solutions.

Ulrich Laupper, President and GM of Photonis Scientific, highlights the importance of the ASMS Conference:

"We are excited to attend ASMS in person to showcase our latest accomplishments in our Channeltron® Electron Multiplier and Time of Flght MS Detection technology. We are committed to continuous investing to further improve our value to our customers with market-leading technology and a unique partnership with our scientific and development teams to customize solutions. It is our ongoing mission to contribute to the advancement of Mass Spectrometry applications.”

Photonis Scientifics’ Time of Flight (TOF) detectors support some of the world's most sensitive TOF-MS applications. Its patented technologies and distinct MCPs ensure optimum temporal resolution, excellent mass sensitivity, unmatched lifetime and superb dynamic range; enabling mass spectrometers to be optimized with the best detector on the market, no matter the analysis requirements in question.

In addition, their comprehensive range of Channeltron Electron Multipliers deliver highest dynamic range to assure an absolutely linear response beyond the limits of most analytical instruments.

The company will also showcase its portfolio of highly customizable Microchannel Plates - from client-specific sizes, shapes, and geometries to entire electro-optic assembly housings - and it's patented Resistive Glass technology which can preferentially attract or guide ions to facilitate up to a 1000X increase in ion throughput.

Collaboration and working to support the wider MS Detection sector remain core elements of Photonis Scientific's business and approach. As such, the company is continually striving to maintain leadershipin its field while helping drive innovation and advances across this vital technology area, ultimately helping to advance research for life-saving medicines, space exploration, and sample analysis.

