Camera Manufacturer IDS Inc. Celebrates 15th Anniversary

2022 is a special year for the industrial camera manufacturer IDS Imaging Development Systems GmbH. The company was founded 25 years ago in Obersulm, Germany. The North American subsidiary IDS Inc. followed 10 years later and thus now celebrates its 15th anniversary, with much potential for the future. Intelligent cameras such as those in the IDS NXT series are a key component for this, making many previously impossible applications a reality and thus helping to change the possibilities of industrial image processing.

15 years IDS Inc. Image Credit: IDS Imaging Development Systems GmbH ​​​​​​

Jeremy Bergh, President North America at IDS rejoices: “We at IDS Inc. are extremely proud to be celebrating our 15th Anniversary as a subsidiary. Our team may not be the one with the largest employee number, but we punch above our weight when it comes to our capabilities, reach, respect for our customers and the willingness to work hard for them! It is amazing how many interesting applications that our partners and customers trust our cameras to be in, and an honor to continually solve problems with vision, support and collaboration!”

This way, 20% growth in sales versus the previous year was achieved in 2021, despite global supply chain issues. The biggest jump in product sales was in the 3D segment, mostly in logistics and automation space. But also in the field of uEye 2D cameras new promising customers with exciting applications could be gained. This development underlines the importance of the North American market for the family-owned company with around 350 employees. The high-quality products "Made in Germany" are developed and produced at the headquarters in Obersulm, Germany. With subsidiaries in the USA, Japan, Korea and Great Britain as well as branches in Europe and Asia, IDS is one of the global players in the machine vision industry.

Source: https://en.ids-imaging.com/