Creaform Adds Two High-Performance Scanners to the HandySCAN 3DTM | SILVER Series

Creaform, a business unit of AMETEK, Inc. and the worldwide leader in portable 3D measurement solutions and engineering services, announced today that it is launching two scanners with great price-performance ratios as part of its HandySCAN 3DTM | SILVER Series solution suite. The new HandySCAN 307|Elite and HandySCAN 700|Elite, with blue laser technology, offer additional options for SMEs that are looking to leverage the performance of 3D scanning technologies without compromising on affordability.

Image Credit: Creaform Inc.

Customers can benefit from:

Excellent data capture on parts with complex and shiny surfaces

Improved resolution and accuracy levels of up to 0.030 mm (0.0012 in)

Unbeatable user experience with software enhancements via VXelements’ powerful algorithms

Better 3D measurements of parts with varying degrees of complexity and sizes

Proven and trusted by over 5000 customers around the world, all 3D scanners in Creaform’s SILVER Series are designed and manufactured in North America. Customers can also benefit from Creaform’s team of support specialists located around the globe.

“When we first released the HandySCAN 3DTM | SILVER Series in 2021, the response from the market was truly astounding as customers looking for the best performance-to-value ratio felt that Creaform was democratizing high-end technology—an industry first,” explained Simon Côté, Product Manager at Creaform.

“With the new HandySCAN 307|Elite and HandySCAN 700|Elite, companies and professionals can choose a truly distinct 3D scanner for the performance they need for whatever application or project they have in mind. What’s more: they gain peace of mind knowing that they are using 3D scanners developed with superior craftsmanship and backed by a support team who knows 3D scanning inside and out. That’s the value Creaform brings to the table.”

The HandySCAN 307|Elite is offered for USD $27,900, while the HandySCAN 700|Elite is priced at USD $36,900.

Source: https://www.creaform3d.com/en